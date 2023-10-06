The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best parts about being in Dallas is all the experiences it has to offer.

The Dallas Hemp Company offers CBD-infused dinner every Friday which is accompanied with live music and good vibes. CBD is becoming very popular in the DFW area, with many wanting to try different varieties of what the flower has to offer.

People of all walks are invited to come and indulge in the experience. Tickets are $15 in advance with ticket options for $30 all-you-can-eat.

There are also non-cbd infused dinner options available as well! For more information and to buy your tickets for this event, click here.