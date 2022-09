Some cats don’t like it when scratchers move around or wobble while using them, so unstable ones often don’t go over well.

f the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Sherman on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Sherman, Texas.

1 / 30Petfinder

Shadow

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

2 / 30Petfinder

Smoky

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

3 / 30Petfinder

Lightning

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

4 / 30Petfinder

Freckles

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

5 / 30Petfinder

Clem

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

6 / 30Petfinder

Tuxy

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

7 / 30Petfinder

Monkey

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

8 / 30Petfinder

Fanta

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

9 / 30Petfinder

Sweet Pea

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

10 / 30Petfinder

Creme Puff

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

11 / 30Petfinder

Neville

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

12 / 30Petfinder

Desi

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

13 / 30Petfinder

Graysa

– Gender: Female

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

14 / 30Petfinder

Mary

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

15 / 30Petfinder

Anna

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

16 / 30Petfinder

Mark

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

17 / 30Petfinder

Fiona

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

18 / 30Petfinder

Forest

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

19 / 30Petfinder

Green Onion

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

20 / 30Petfinder

Cucumber

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

21 / 30Petfinder

Red Potato

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

22 / 30Petfinder

Black Power Ranger

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

23 / 30Petfinder

Blinkey

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

24 / 30Petfinder

Strawberry

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

25 / 30Petfinder

Pear

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

26 / 30Petfinder

Ticia

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

27 / 30Petfinder

Wilma

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

28 / 30Petfinder

Cathy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

29 / 30Petfinder

Gary

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

30 / 30Petfinder

Andy

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

