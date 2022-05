DALLAS (STACKER) — Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Dallas on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Dallas, Texas.

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas

Franklin

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Russian Blue (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Americus

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Tucker

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Tucker

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Hazel

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tabby (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Harry

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tabby (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Agnes

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Goose

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

JJ

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

March

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Siamese, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

HAVEN

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

JOSH

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Rollie Pollie

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Ollie & Jasper

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tabby (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Dolce

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: American Shorthair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Gabbana

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: American Shorthair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Snowballs

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Tom jr

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

KATE

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Thor

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Long Hair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Binkie

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Siamese, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Keto

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Katmanda

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

McDreamy

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

SNICKERS

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Calliope

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: American Curl, Tortoiseshell (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

FAITH

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

JOY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder