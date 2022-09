Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Dallas on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Dallas, Texas.

1 / 21Petfinder

Lanna

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Bengal

– Read more on Petfinder

2 / 21Petfinder

DONALD

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

3 / 21Petfinder

Chili

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

4 / 21Petfinder

TRISCUIT

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

5 / 21Petfinder

CHEEZ-IT

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

6 / 21Petfinder

PICKEL

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

7 / 21Petfinder

ABBY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

8 / 21Petfinder

Tyga

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

9 / 21Petfinder

A

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

10 / 21Petfinder

LITTLE ONE

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

11 / 21Petfinder

NORM

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

12 / 21Petfinder

MARTEN

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

13 / 21Petfinder

TOTORO

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

14 / 21Petfinder

MONO

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tabby (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

15 / 21Petfinder

Midnight

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: American Shorthair

– Read more on Petfinder

16 / 21Petfinder

A

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

17 / 21Petfinder

BW

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

18 / 21Petfinder

A

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

19 / 21Petfinder

MOWGLI

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

20 / 21Petfinder

BAGHEERA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

21 / 21Petfinder

Maddie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder