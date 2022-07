Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Dallas on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Dallas, Texas.

Cheeto

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tabby (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

IGNACIO

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: American Shorthair

– Read more on Petfinder

CHIPTA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: American Shorthair

– Read more on Petfinder

ROJITA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: American Shorthair

– Read more on Petfinder

FUEGO

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: American Shorthair

– Read more on Petfinder

AMBAR

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: American Shorthair

– Read more on Petfinder

TED

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

JACK

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

ROSEMARY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Calico

– Read more on Petfinder

JOE

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

JOHN

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

JACKIE

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

JILL

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

BABY

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: American Shorthair

– Read more on Petfinder

BOBBY

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

ZORRO

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Beyonce

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

TEDDIE

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Tabby

– Read more on Petfinder

Chippy

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Ragdoll

– Read more on Petfinder

IVORY

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

TIGER

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

EBONY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

NEO

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

FLY

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

TWIN

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

MAYA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

ZIVA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

GERONIMO

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

SANDY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

TAYLOR

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

