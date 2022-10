Small blue-eyed red, beige and striped gray kittens . Playful kittens scatter in different directions

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Dallas on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Dallas, Texas.

Petfinder

Potion

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sammie

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Amara

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Panther

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rosie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bright Baby

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tripp

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gwen

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MOCHA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Robert

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cotton Ball

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lynx

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dolya

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Count

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nellie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Snickers

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gamora

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Swirl

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Joy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Burt

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Phantom

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Catrina

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Angela

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Butterscotch

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Skittles

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chill

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lexi

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Church

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Russian Blue (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tim Burton

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Champ

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Honda

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Russian Blue (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kit-Kat

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Twix

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wednesday

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lurch

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gomez

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BIG BABY PUDDIN SNATCHER

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

HATTIE

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mark

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mel

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Siamese, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cheeto

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lily

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jessie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Joseph

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bashful

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Silvia

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Turner

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder