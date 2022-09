Some cats don’t like it when scratchers move around or wobble while using them, so unstable ones often don’t go over well.

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Dallas on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Dallas, Texas.

CATRA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

SHE-RA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Jean Lafitte

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Prissy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

OSCAR

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

CORA

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Hayley

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Elvira

– Gender: Female

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Cotton Candy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Dilute Calico

Asiago

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Izzy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Tabby

LUTHER

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Luke

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Cheddar

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Jammer

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Crunch

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Capri

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Ham

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

CASPER

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Siamese

Billy

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

IGGY

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Lake

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Siamese (mixed)

Tipitina

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Twinkie

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: American Shorthair

Churro

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Tabby

Funnel Cake

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: American Shorthair

CHLOE

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

