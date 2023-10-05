The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know you can catch performances of classic theater right here in North Texas?

The Stolen Shakespeare Guild in Fort Worth is dedicated to uniting and enriching the community through the preservation and celebration of classic theater.

Starting on October 6, audiences can enjoy performances of The Miser, by Molière, and Antigone, by Sophocles, as part of the Classics Festival.

“We provide honest and accessible professional productions for our community. We value the highest artistic quality by nurturing local talent, cultivating a loyal audience and an enthusiastic support network. Because we believe classic theater is still relevant to modern audiences, we strive to present plays in a clear, engaging way…We value an enriching, educational, and entertaining, shared theatrical experience,” said the Stolen Shakespeare Guild website.

The Miser showcases the conflict between love and money through the escapades of multiple pairs of lovers and one hilarious, stingy old miser. This show runs from October 6 to October 21.

Antigone is an ancient tale with modern relevance that explores themes of loyalty, destiny, and sacrifice in the face of oppression. This show runs October 12 to October 22.

Get your tickets here.

