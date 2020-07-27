Carter BloodCare offering free COVID-19 antibody testing to blood donors

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

COVID-19 continues to cause blood supply shortages across the country. To combat the decline in supply, Carter BloodCare is offering free COVID-19 antibody testing for people who donate blood. During some drives, you might even score a gift from Chick-fil-a.

An antibody test is an indicator of someone’s exposure to coronavirus, however it is not an indicator of immunity to COVID-19.

Donors who get the antibody test can get results 1-2 weeks after donating via the Carter BloodCare app.

There are several upcoming bloodrives coming up. Visit carterbloodcare.org/summer-blood-drives/ for more details.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News