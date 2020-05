DALLAS, TX (KDAF) – Summer is normally a low period for blood donations and supply, and canceled company and school blood drives due to the pandemic have made things worse.

To help meet the demand and save lives, Carter Bloodcare and the Dallas Summer Musicals have teamed up for a blood drive from May 26 – 28 at Fair Park in Dallas.

The drive will be held in Music Hall in Fair Park and go from 10 am – 5 pm.

For more information, visit www.carterbloodcare.org/summer-blood-drives/