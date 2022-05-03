DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson took the basketball court and got some fresh air while officially opening Carpenter Park in Downtown Dallas on Tuesday morning.

“Carpenter Plaza was no place for people — but Carpenter Park is. Today, we officially opened this magnificent 5.75-acre park — packed with fun amenities and spots for relaxation — in our city center,” Mayor Johnson tweeted.

He also took the time to thank Parks for Downtown Dallas and Dallas Parks and Recreation Department for their work on reimagining this space.

Mayor Eric Johnson

Mayor Eric Johnson

Mayor Eric Johnson

Mayor Eric Johnson