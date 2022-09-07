GARLAND, Tx (KDAF) — Need an idea for a night out this weekend? Why not go see a theatrical production in Garland?

Starting Friday, Sept. 9, The Garland Civic Theatre will begin performances of the Broadway musical Carnival! There’s more, on top of that Buff Shurr, one of the original cast members of Carnival! will be consulting on this show.

The actor now lives in Garland. Buff started out as a roustabout and dance captain in the original 1961 Broadway production of Carnival! then took over as Marco when James Mitchell left the show.

Buff turns 95 this week and Garland Civic is dedicating this show to him to celebrate. They are also offering a chance to meet Buff. After the opening night show, they will host a reception to honor Buff so people can visit him and ask him about his Broadway days.

The musical will run at Granville Arts Center (located at 300 North 5th St. Garland, Texas) from Sept. 9 – 25. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets cost $22 per ticket.

