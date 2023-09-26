DALLAS (KDAF) — Warm weather continues in North Texas, with the National Weather Service predicting it will be like this until Wednesday.

Dallasites can expect warm but dry conditions expected.

“Today will be another warm late September day, but drier air should make the warmth a bit more tolerable. High temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to mid 90s with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Another slightly cooler night is expected tonight with low temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s under mostly clear skies,” according to the National Weather Service DFW.

The NWS Fort Worth said, “drier air will continue to work its way south tonight, with dew points mostly falling into the mid-50s to low 60s across the region. The dry air, light north/northeast winds, and mostly clear skies will result in slightly cooler temperatures this morning, with lows in the mid-60s near the Red River to low 70s in Central Texas.”

