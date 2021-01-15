Capitol rioter aimed ‘to take hostages,’ prosecutor says

This undated photo provided by the Grapevine Texas Police Department shows Larry Rendall Brock Jr. During the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Brock was photographed on the Senate floor wearing a helmet and heavy vest and carrying zip-tie handcuffs. The retired Air Force officer was arrested in Texas and charged Sunday, Jan. 10 in federal court in the District of Columbia. (GrapevineTexas Police Department via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas — A prosecutor said a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol carried plastic zip-tie handcuffs because he meant “to take hostages.”

Retired Lt. Col. Larry Rendall Brock Jr. appeared at a detention hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday.

The 53-year-old was arrested Wednesday and is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Without providing specifics, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Weimer said Brock “means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government.”

According to the U.S. Justice Department, Brock was allegedly identified as entering the Capitol “wearing a green helmet, green tactical vest with patches, black and camo jacket, and beige pants holding a white flex cuff, which is used by law enforcement to restrain and/or detain subjects.”

Brock told The New Yorker that he’d been wearing tactical gear to protect himself from getting “stabbed or hurt,” and he said he found the zip-tie handcuffs on the floor, adding, “I wish I had not picked those up.”

A judge said he would release Brock to home confinement. Brock’s attorney said there is no evidence that he did anything violent inside the Capitol.

“It’s an allegation of a trespass with craziness going on. That’s all we have,” said Brook Antonio, a federal public defender, according to the Dallas Morning News.