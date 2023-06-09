DALLAS(KDAF)— You may want to reschedule some of your outdoor events on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. North Texas is expecting to receive large hail, heavy rain, and a possible tornado.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Increasing concerns for severe weather occur on Saturday, possibly in two separate rounds. A complex of strong to severe storms should impact our eastern North Texas and East Texas in the morning, re-developing mainly along and south of I-20 Saturday afternoon. The primary impacts will be damaging winds greater than 65 mph, large to very large hail, frequent lightning strikes, and localized torrential rainfall across eastern areas with isolated instances of flooding or flash flooding. There is still some uncertainty in timing and evolution, as many features will be in play for storm development, especially east of the dryline by afternoon, as the position of the dryline and any outflow boundaries from morning storms, as well as cloud cover and temperatures will all play a role in severe storm development and coverage. Continue to check back frequently for the forecast regarding Saturday’s severe weather threat, especially if you have outdoor plans or for any planned large outdoor events!

It’s getting hot in here! Starting next week, there is a chance of scorching hot temperatures in North Texas. The tempertures are expected to be in the 100s.

“The first half of next week will be quite toasty, with highs mainly in the 90s to around 100 degrees! High humidity will push heat indices even higher in the upper 90s to around 105. Make sure to practice heat safety and know the signs of heat illness,” NWS Fort Worth said.

A hotter temperature will be experienced today than this week. According to NWS Fort Worth, temperatures are supposed to be in the upper 90s.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Expect mostly clear skies and hot afternoon high temperatures this afternoon with highs well into the 90s with a few areas seeing a heat index around 100 degrees during the peak heating. An isolated late-day thunderstorm is possible across our far eastern counties. The severe threat will remain primarily to our west and northwest today, but a few storms could become strong with gusty winds, and small hail, and contain locally heavy rainfall. If you reside across these counties, make sure to remain weather aware!