DALLAS(KDAF) — Dallas has its share of hidden gems that unlock doors to some of the most exclusive and intimate atmospheres in the city.

A number of speakeasies offer their own take on the unique experience; great for a perfect night out with friends, that special Bumble date, or significant other.

The weekends shouldn’t always be filled with the same bars when there’s so much to see and do in Dallas!

Mix it up and try these speakeasies for a change:

Room 520

Room 520 – Downtown Dallas

“Inside the internationally inspired SOVA Hotel, there is a secret hotel room different from all the others,” Room 520 mentions on their website. This Speakeasy offers an intimate vibe with unique cocktails to match. Make sure you receive your room code from the front desk within SOVA…

Bernie’s

A cocktail lounge at Preston Towers offers a whole lot of adventure. Its quote, “unassuming location” in a condominium is what puts Bernie’s on the map. The self-described “private club” said they specialize in “libation therapy and small bites.”

Bernie’s – North Dallas

Apothecary

An “avant-garde cocktail lounge” in the Greenville area offers a few surprises up their sleeves. How exciting! “Expect cocktails that numb your tongue, have an octopus tentacle, or are made from pasta sauce. We also carry wine, beer, and classic cocktails for the less adventurous among us,” Apothecary said.

Reservations are limited at this spot, otherwise it’s first come first serve.

The Library

Not necessarily a speakeasy, located in the Warwick Hotels and Resorts, this bar’s atmosphere gives off that old timeless classic feel. Thus, attracting many to its visitors with unique cocktails. “Brimming with upscale, Jazz Age glamour, this rich, opulent bar has been named “the Top Place to Sip and Sup” by the Wall Street Journal,” as mentioned on their website.

La Viuda Negra

Disguised as an Old East Dallas bridal shop, this fairly new Mexican speakeasy is known for its cocktails that don’t disappoint. Open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight.

The Branca Room

Located in the Bishop Arts area, this speakeasy has made a name for itself on TikTok. Attracting many to its Argentine culture and its rich Italian influence. Branca offers a cool feel describing themselves as, “Sharing a tale of time and diversity; told through various techniques and incorporation of seasonal ingredients.”

Bourbon & Banter

Even though the not-so-secret entrance is right in our faces, this speakeasy doesn’t disappoint! Go ahead and put those digits in the lobby’s antique phone booth to unlock a fun night. Make a reservation here.

Akai – The Arts District

Akai

The Hall Arts District holds this Japanese-inspired speakeasy. Known for its iconic red lighting, you can access this speakeasy via the side door marked with the Japanese symbol located in Musume. Their website is pretty cool too, get more information here.