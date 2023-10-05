The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a new escape room at Escapology.

Set in an abandoned temple in the Lost City, your mission is to locate the journal of famed explorer Archibald Tucker and finish his quest to find the treasure hidden in the South American jungle.

With only 60 minutes to prove your worth, you must work logically, interact with everything you find and solve puzzles to uncover the treasure. Can you locate the journal, find the treasure and escape the temple before it’s too late?

Escapology is Victory Park’s original premium real life escape room experience, available for 2-8 players per game.

Book your visit to the Lost Temple today!