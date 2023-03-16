DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is one of the most dog-friendly states in the country and Dallas is definitely a dog’s paradise with parks, puppy bakeries, and much more.

You may think the big dogs of the world dominate popularity throughout Dallas, but you’d be surprised to know that some of the top breeds are considered small dogs. So, what are the top dog breeds in Dallas?

The American Kennel Club’s rankings found the top dogs in the nation and in Dallas:

French Bulldog Golden Retriever Bulldog Labrador Retriever Poodle

“Great family dogs seem to have taken over the top spots in Dallas,” said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. “From Frenchies to Poodles, the top five all make great companion dogs.”