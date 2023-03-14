DALLAS (KDAF) — Pies are awesome, who doesn’t like them? Unless, of course, you’re a pie-skeptic, in which case you might need to get your taste buds checked.

It’s Pi Day on March 14, a day to celebrate the mathematical constant of pi (π).

Pi Day is celebrated around the world and is a great opportunity to learn about the history and significance of pi, as well as to enjoy some delicious pies!

Below are the top 2023 shops in Dallas based on Yelp reviews.

Humble: Simply Good Pies MeLisa The Pie Lady Emporium Pies Piefalootin Nana Dot’s Southern Sweets Emporium Pies Sugar and Spice Bakery Society Bakery Butterfield Gourmet Everett and Elaine