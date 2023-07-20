It isn't surprising to us either granted that Doggy Day Spas are also a thing.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know that doggy daycares exist in Dallas? It isn’t surprising to us either granted that Doggy Day Spas are also a thing.

Camp Bow Wow is a doggy daycare that has multiple locations in the DFW area, their website states. This daycare not only serves as a safe place for your furry friend but they also offer grooming and other amenities.

“Our pet parents love Camp Bow Wow because they know their dogs are in great hands. From the moment they bound through our doors until you arrive to pick them back up, they are surrounded by Camp Counselors who treat them like they are their own family. We ensure our facilities are always safe and secure, so you have nothing to worry about,” the Camp Bow Wow website reads.

Maybe this could be the spot for your dog the next time you’re out of town? For more information, visit their website.