DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a nice end to the work week for North Texas as it will feel pleasant outside and be dry. Temperature lows will range in the 30s-40s on Thursday with highs reaching into the 60s and 80s.

Friday will end the work week with highs in the 70s and 80s. The biggest concern when it comes to the weather will be the threat of wildfires for areas along and west of I-35 due to the dry air in place, NWS Fort Worth says.

“Nice weather is expected as we round out the work week, with temperatures ranging from lows in the 30s and 40s, to highs on Thursday in the 60s and 70s, followed by highs on Friday in the 70s and 80s. The primary weather concern will be a heightened threat for wildfires for areas along and west of I-35 due to the dry air in place, so remember to avoid outdoor burning, and refrain from tossing lit cigarette butts outside.”

Just be sure to avoid outdoor burning if you can and don’t toss lit cigarette butts outside. Those fire weather concerns will extend into the weekend when the humidity will drop creating even drier conditions which may promote fire ignition and spread.

NWS Fort Worth says, “With no rain in the forecast this weekend and into early next week, the fire weather threat will be increasing along with expected high temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s to 90s by Monday with breezy south/southwesterly winds in place. This will lead to a potential for fire starts and rapid spread, especially on Sunday.”