DALLAS (KDAF) — California based-Indian street food shop Curry Up Now has officially opened a location in North Texas at the Grandscape.

To celebrate the opening of the location, officials are hosting an event on Saturday, July 16, starting at 11 a.m. The first 100 guests to show up to Curry Up Now on Saturday will get a free burrito and a chance to win $500.

“Dallas has become a food destination, and there are so many amazing new restaurants here. Curry Up Now will thrive in this market, which is why we plan to open another twenty restaurants throughout the Lone Star state,” Akash Kapoor, CEO and founder of Curry Up Now, said in a news release. “A distinct location paired with a group of idyllic partners sets our team up for incredible success in this market. We’re eager for guests to try our globally inspired food and a serious craft cocktail bar, Mortar and Pestle. We take our bar program at Mortar & Pestle as seriously as our food which lets our bar stand out on its own. We have 16 expertly and lovingly crafted cocktails, a very well-curated spirit list and beer that guests can enjoy including over two dozen spirits from India. Our food is naturally Texas friendly, and I can’t be more excited to open restaurants all over the great state of Texas.”

Curry Up Now is located at 5752 Grandscape Boulevard, Suite 310. They are open for online ordering, dine-in and take-out during the following hours:

Sunday: noon to 9 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: noon to 10 p.m.

Friday – Saturday noon to 11 p.m.

