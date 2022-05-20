DALLAS (KDAF) — Remember, the camera eats first. Get your phones ready, a new Instagram-worthy ice cream chain is opening up a location in Dallas, The Dolly Llama.

“Not just your traditional dessert shop, it is a destination! With its aesthetic flair, interactive environment, and unbeatable desserts, THE DOLLY LLAMA attracts customers from all walks of life. Families, individuals, date nights, students, our locations truly are magic,” as The Dolly Llama’s website states.

This California-based chain sells all things dessert with items like waffles with Nutella, ice cream in a waffle cone, shakes and ice cream and waffle sandwiches.

According to an Instagram post from the chain, the location will have its grand opening on May 28 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 26. It will be located at 2817 Howell St. Suite 210!

For more information on the store, visit thedollyllama.com.