DALLAS (KDAF) — Denton cat Will O’ Wisp has been chosen as a top 10 finalist in the 2022 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.

Will O’ Wisp is a two-year-old white polydactyl cat who was rescued as a kitten. Most of her tail was amputated due to gangrene as a young kitten.

Though, this unfortunate event turned out to be a blessing in disguise as this caught the eye of Judge Lieutenant Dan as also has an amputated tail and loves supporting rescue animals.

From now until March 22, fans can vote for Will O’ Wisp by clicking here. Cadbury will donate $5,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), as well as an additional $5,000 for every 5,000 votes cast up to $20,000*.