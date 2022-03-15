DALLAS (KDAF) — The time has come and the more TVs and delicious food you can have in front of you, the better your March madness experience will be for you. That’s at least what Pluckers Wing Bar is offering for fans of college basketball and chicken.

Pluckers has seven locations across DFW for sports fanatics to enjoy the heroism of a cinderella story and the tragedy of a huge upset. The restaurant touts its amount of televisions for the ultimate viewing pleasure along with menu items like the Larry Bird sandwich to enjoy March Madness.

With all of that, customers can cheer on the underdogs and enter Pluckers’ March Badness competition where participants will be asked to choose the losers of the games rather than the winners. What will you win? Well, one winner who chooses each of the losers will win free Pluckers for the entire year.

Brackets are available to fill out at www.pluckers.com for filling out.