DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports burn bans are in effect for all North and Central Texas counties.

These burn bans are stemming from the heat and drought the area has experienced recently, which in turn is creating a fire threat. NWS Fort Worth says, “As the hot and dry conditions continue, so will the increased concern for the fire weather threat. Make sure to avoid all outdoor activities that could produce fire starts, and to heed any instruction from officials.”

DO NOT:

Toss lit cigarettes on the ground

Drag tow chains on the ground

Park/drive over tall grass

Leave a campfire unattended

Burn unnecessarily

Be prepared for any adverse weather or wildfires by:

Checking local burn bans/fire danger

Contact law/fire department immediately if you smell smoke or see fire