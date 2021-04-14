Burleson police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop Wednesday morning, 4th in last three weeks

BURLESON, Texas (KETK/AP) – A Texas police officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning and police do not have a suspect in custody.

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. in the town of Burleson, which is roughly 45 miles southwest of Dallas.

At 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, a Burleson Police officer made a traffic stop in the 1100-block is Hillside Drive. During the traffic stop the officer was shot multiple times. The officer was transported to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth. His condition is unknown. — Burleson Police (@BurlesonPolice) April 14, 2021

The officer has been taken to a Fort Worth Hospital, but his condition is unknown as of this writing. Officers are still searching for a potential suspect in the case.

The shooting is the fourth of a Texas law enforcement officer in the past three weeks. Last week, an Austin police officer was shot while a DPS officer was injured in Bryan while searching for a man who opened fire in his workplace.

Nearly three weeks ago, DPS trooper Chad Walker was killed after being ambushed during a traffic stop. He died five days later after being taken off life support so he could donate his organs.

More than 5,000 people attended his funeral at Groesbeck High School.