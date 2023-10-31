The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re headed out to trick-or-treat tonight, you might need to bundle up! Highs today are in the 50s.

The National Weather Service reported, “Sunny and breezy conditions are expected today after a chilly start in the 20s/30s and some frost early in the day. Northerly winds increase to between 10 to 20 mph by afternoon after another cold front moves through. High pressure slide east across the area Wednesday with North around 10 mph becoming light and variable by midday. Southerly winds 5 to 10 mph return to the Big Country Wednesday afternoon. It will remain very cool with highs in the lower to mid 50s under sunny skies.”