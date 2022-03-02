PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — Beginning March 2, people who are observing Lent can order meat-free dishes at Bulla Gastrobar in Plano’s Legacy West.
Their menu includes popular Spanish seafood dishes, including:
- Seafood Paella: Calamari, prawns, clams, shimp, red sofrito and saffron
- Salmon Carpaccio: Fresh salmon topped with crispy capers, cornichons, arugula, mini croutons and aioli
- Tuna Tartare: Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, soy sesame vinaigrette, Sriracha aioli
- Shrimp Stuffed Jalapenos: Roasted jalapeños, parmesan cheese, Spanish paprika, salsa criolla
- Grilled Octopus Salad: Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh lemon
- Ceviche de Jalapeno: Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapeno, fresh lime and orange, served with plantain chips
- Grilled Octopus: Corn purée, salsa criolla, cracked pepper
- Crispy Calamari: Homemade tartar sauce