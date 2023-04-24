DALLAS (KDAF) — More than 11,000 children are looking for homes in the DFW metroplex, as mentioned by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Do you wish to become a foster or adoptive parent but don’t know where to start?

The upcoming Foster Care and Adoption Expo hosted by Buckner International, a non-profit International Christian charitable organization, is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the process and connect with resources in your community!

“Learn about all about fostering and adopting in Texas, including how children get involved in the foster care system and how they reach permanency,” the non-profit said on its website.

The event will take place on April 29th from 10 am to 12 pm at the Calabria Building.