The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Brunch specials, volunteer opportunities, an NFL playoff game and more — the options are endless in Dallas/Fort Worth this weekend. Here’s your guide on things to do.

Dallas Arboretum

If you haven’t gotten a chance to visit the Dallas Arboretum, this may be the perfect time to do so. From now until Feb. 23, $5 admission will be available as part of Dallas Arboretum’s Winter at the Arboretum. Get more info here.

The Best Brunch in Dallas

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the upcoming long weekend, try brunch at one of these spots in Dallas. See the list here.

Jagged Little Pill

Jagged Little Pill, the jukebox musical that utilizes the music of Alanis Morissette, will be playing at the AT&T Performing Arts Center from Jan. 12 – 14. Read more details here.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

Dallas will host a postseason Wild Card matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 14. See how to watch the game here.

Critics Choice Awards

Watch the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards exclusively on CW33 on Jan. 14, starting with a live red carpet event at 5 p.m. CT and the awards show following at 6 p.m. CT., hosted by Chelsea Handler. See the full list of nominations here.

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Get your boots on, it’s time for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. The 23-day event will take place from Jan. 12 to Feb. 3, 2024. See the schedule of events, including the All Western Parade, here.

Ballet Frontier at Kimbell Art Museum

The Ballet Frontier will be performing selections from “Romeo and Juliet,” “Carmen” and others on Jan. 13. The event is free and open to the public at the Kimbell Art Museum. Get more information on the event here.

MLK Day of Service

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is seen as a day of service for many, and the Mission Continues Dallas will be teaming up with the MLK Clean Team for the beautification of the South Dallas Fair Park Neighborhood. Get the details here.