DALLAS (KDAF) — Bruce Springsteen is coming back to North Texas next year!

The 72-year-old artist will be performing at the American Airlines Center on Feb. 10, 2023 according to his official tour website. He will then perform in Houston on Feb. 14 and in Austin on Feb. 16.

Tickets are not yet available for his concert, but you can sign up as a Ticketmaster Verified Fan to better your chances of securing a ticket when they do eventually go on sale.

For more information, click here.