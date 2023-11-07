The video above is from a previous segment.

DALALS (KDAF) — The good news just keeps on coming for Texas Rangers fans.

Bruce Bochy was named a finalist for the American League Manager of the Year (MOY) Award, while Corey Seager and Marcus Semien were named finalists for the AL Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award.

Voting was conducted by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Other finalists for MOY include Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash and Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. Shohei Ohtani, pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, is the third finalist for MVP.

Bochy previously won MOY in 1996, with the San Diego Padres. If he wins this year, it’ll make him the eighth manager to win the award in both leagues.

The AL Manager of the Year Award winner will be announced on Nov. 14, and the AL MVP Award winner will be unveiled on Nov. 16, both on MLB Network at 5 p.m. CT.