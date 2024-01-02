The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — We have officially entered the new year, and cold weather has followed!

Cool temperatures are expected to continue into the first week of January with a few chances of rain.

Light rain is possible across North Texas, with chances mostly appearing in the afternoon and evening, according to National Weather Service Fort Worth.

“A cloudy day is expected today (Tuesday) with rain moving into the region from west to east. The best rain chances will be across Central Texas in the afternoon and evening. An isolated storm or two cannot be ruled out in Central Texas. Severe weather is not expected. Central Texas can expect to receive rainfall amounts between one-quarter and one-half inch with the remainder of the region receiving amounts one-quarter inch or less. Highs today will be cool with mainly 40s. Lows tonight will range from the mid-30s to the lower 40s,” NWS Forth Worth said.

With multiple chances of rain for the first two weeks of January and cooler temperatures expected for next week, it will be a safe bet to keep your jackets and umbrellas nearby!