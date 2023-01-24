DALLAS (KDAF) — When the sun goes down, on my side of Cowtown, it seems the Neon Moon will be shining bright as Brooks & Dunn is coming to North Texas during their Reboot 2023 Tour!

The duo of all country duos, Brooks & Dunn will be stopping by Dickies Area in Fort Worth on May 6 after stopping in Houston to kick off their very busy tour schedule.

“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya! We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave …can’t wait!!” said Kix Brooks.

They’ll be joined by American Idol alum Scotty McCreery. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10 a.m., and Ticket Master.

“The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again,” said Ronnie Dunn. “More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been! Unbelievable band of friends.…annnnnd YOU! Together, let’s rock the house!!”