DALLAS (KDAF) — BRIX Holdings has announced the appointment of Rick Brown as its new Chief Financial Officer.

BRIX Holdings includes Friendly’s Restaurants, Red Mango, Orange Leaf, Smoothie Factory + Kitchen, SouperSalad and Pizza Jukebox. Brown will spearhead the financial and accounting functions across all BRIX Holdings brands.

With a 30-year track record in executive roles within the retail and restaurant industries, Brown brings a wealth of experience to his new position. Most recently, Mr. Brown served as the CFO for TGI Fridays until September of this year, where he had responsibility for all financial functions for the global brand.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the BRIX team,” said Brown. “We have an exceptional group of brands, team members and franchisees that all contribute to our success. I see this as a great opportunity to guide this high-growth restaurant group to its next level of performance, and I am ready for the challenge.”

Brown’s hiring comes at a strategic moment for BRIX Holdings, which has been experiencing rapid growth in its legacy, newly acquired and internally created franchise concepts.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rick to our robust leadership team as we continue to expand our portfolio of brands through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions,” said Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX Holdings. “I am confident that Rick’s financial and industry expertise will be invaluable assets to our efforts and a key driver of our success moving forward.”