DALLAS (KDAF) — Heat up some tots, bust out your “Vote For Pedro” shirt and head on down to the Texas Theatre next April for a screening of Napoleon Dynamite.

On April 1, 2023, almost 19 years after the film was first released in the U.S., The Texas Theatre will be hosting a screening of the hit film “Napoleon Dynamite” along with a discussion with the film’s cast members.

According to the event website, Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) will be present at the event.

The screening will begin at 7:30 p.m. with the cast-member discussion happening after the film. Tickets are now on sale for a little more than $45 per ticket. To buy your ticket, click here.

The event is BYOT: Bring Your Own Tots.