DALLAS (KDAF) — Before some potential winter weather and an expected freeze Friday night into Saturday morning, North Texas will see a brief warm-up Wednesday and Thursday according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Wednesday, the area could see some patchy fag in the Southeast during the morning hours and after that, a sunny day with highs reaching into the high 50s and low 60s. Some light winds from the North will eventually change to come from the east.

As night comes, it will be a mostly clear and cold one with lows in the 30s with light winds from the Southeast. Thursday, North Texans will have highs in the 60s and even lower 70s as a cold front will enter the area from the Northwest.

NWS Fort Worth says, “After a bitter Wednesday morning, warmer weather can be expected ahead of the next cold front. Highs today will be around 60, then closer to 70 on Thursday. The cold front will enter from the northwest Thursday afternoon.”