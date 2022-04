DALLAS (STACKER) — In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most top 100 ranked beers in Texas using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Texas breweries have the tastiest offerings.

#20. No Label Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #61. Perpetual Peace (Scotch Ale / Wee Heavy)

#19. Manhattan Project Beer Company

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #83. Double Half-life (IPA – Imperial)

— #95. Black Matter (Stout – Oatmeal)

#18. (512) Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #81. (512) Pecan Porter (Porter – American)

— #82. (512) Whiskey Barrel Aged Double Pecan Porter (Porter – Imperial)

#17. 903 Brewers

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #78. Sasquatch – Birthday (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

— #87. Ogre (Stout – Oatmeal)

#16. Peticolas Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #75. Wintervention (Winter Warmer)

— #76. Black Curtains (Stout – American Imperial)

#15. Freetail Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #46. Ananke (Wild Ale)

— #48. Woodicus (Wild Ale)

#14. Martin House Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #33. Acheron (Stout – American Imperial)

— #58. Kokytus (Stout – American Imperial)

#13. Saint Arnold Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #30. Pumpkinator (Pumpkin Beer)

— #37. Pumpkinator (Bourbon Barrel Aged) (Pumpkin Beer)

#12. Pinthouse Pizza Craft Brewpub

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #24. Fully Adrift (IPA – Imperial)

— #36. Electric Jellyfish (IPA – New England)

#11. Community Beer Company

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #22. Barrel-Aged Legion (Stout – Russian Imperial)

— #65. Mosaic IPA (IPA – American)

#10. The Lone Pint Brewery

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #6. Yellow Rose (IPA – American)

— #62. Zythophile Summit (IPA – American)

#9. Austin Beerworks

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 3

– Highest ranked beers:

— #44. Sputnik (Stout – Russian Imperial)

— #49. Heavy Machinery Double IPA (IPA – Imperial)

— #84. Heavy Machinery Wet Hop IPA (IPA – American)

#8. Turning Point Beer

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 3

– Highest ranked beers:

— #38. DDH Dinglebop (IPA – New England)

— #59. A Nu Start DDH Triple IPA (IPA – New England)

— #96. $Texas (IPA – Imperial)

#7. Karbach Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 3

– Highest ranked beers:

— #25. Bourbon Barrel Aged Hellfighter (Porter – Imperial)

— #43. Hop Delusion (IPA – Imperial)

— #93. Bourbon Barrel Aged Hellfighter (Cafe De Olla) (Porter – Imperial)

#6. Live Oak Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 3

– Highest ranked beers:

— #15. HefeWeizen (Wheat Beer – Hefeweizen)

— #41. Primus Weizenbock (Bock – Weizenbock)

— #42. Old Treehugger Barleywine (Barleywine – American)

#5. Real Ale Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 4

– Highest ranked beers:

— #16. Benedictum (Wild Ale)

— #31. Scots Gone Wild (Wild Ale)

— #55. Mysterium Verum Four Horsemen (Quadrupel (Quad))

#4. Lakewood Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 4

– Highest ranked beers:

— #10. Bourbon Barrel Temptress (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

— #26. French Quarter Temptress (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

— #60. Sin Mint Temptress (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

#3. Brash Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 8

– Highest ranked beers:

— #13. Milk The Venom (Stout – American Imperial)

— #17. Hammer Smashed Face (Stout – Russian Imperial)

— #28. Vulgar Display Of Power (Stout – Russian Imperial)

#2. Spindletap Brewery

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 12

– Highest ranked beers:

— #19. Houston Hazier (IPA – New England)

— #23. Diamonds In My Mouth (IPA – New England)

— #27. Hirsch Road Hop Heads (IPA – New England)

#1. Jester King Brewery

– Top 100 beers in Texas: 34

– Highest ranked beers:

— #1. Atrial Rubicite (Wild Ale)

— #2. Montmorency Vs Balaton (Wild Ale)

— #3. Aurelian Lure (Wild Ale)

