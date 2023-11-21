The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get into the holiday spirit by stopping by the holiday pop-up at Brewed in Fort Worth.

Voted best brunch in Fort Worth by the Star-Telegram in 2022, Brewed boasts a menu like no other, including limited-time treats like the sugar cookie martini, gingerbread latte, and holiday candy beer flight.

If you’re feeling Grinchy, try the green waffles with red sprinkles!

Check out the winter wonderland pop-up:

Video by Fort Worth Love List on Instagram.