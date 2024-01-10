DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday will see breezy winds and highs in the 60s for North Texas.

The National Weather Service reported, “Winds will become breezy this morning out of the southwest, with wind speeds near 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30-35 mph. Afternoon highs will be about 10 degrees warmer than Tuesday, peaking in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Even warmer temperatures are expected on Thursday, with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Patchy fog will be possible across portions of Central Texas for a few hours Thursday morning. Clouds will increase across eastern North and Central Texas throughout the day.”