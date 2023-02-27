DALLAS (KDAF) — February is winding down and it will end with breezy and very warm conditions before March begins with some early storms in the region, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

The beginning of the North Texas work week and the end of February will be mostly sunny with warm afternoons in the mid-70s into the 80s before March begins midweek.

“Brief ridging aloft will combine with a very dry airmass and brisk, down-sloping west and southwest winds for much warmer temperatures each afternoon. Wind speeds will average 10 to 15 mph with occasional, daily diurnal gusts > 20 knots for near record temperatures.

“Lows each day start off mostly in the 40s and 50s, but the dry, low RH airmass warms quickly each day with highs today mostly in the 70s with most locales seeing highs Tuesday between 80 and 85 degrees. Elevated fire weather conditions may evolve Tuesday afternoon,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

March begins with some severe storms possible with the best chances along and east of I-35. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few possible tornadoes.

“Severe storm will be possible across parts of North and Central Texas on Thursday associated with the next low pressure system and cold front.

“The best chances for severe storms at this time appears to be areas along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor. We will be able to gather more detailed information in the coming days, so stay tuned and check back for updates,” the center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas