DALLAS (KDAF) – There must be a big Pei Wei fanbase in the DFW area — since there are going to be more locations coming soon.

This year, Pei Wei plans on building both traditional and non-traditional locations, which will include their very first digital location in Dallas.

“We wanted a business that focused heavily on takeout and delivery and spoke to our delivery service providers to better understand where demand was coming from in the area,“ said Director of Real Estate, Adam Griffiths.

The food chain has already begun operating non-traditional locations throughout the nation. They are even partnering with college campuses to open more than 9 university locations across the US in 2024.