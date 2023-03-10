DALLAS (KDAF) — A new eSports lab opened at Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County in Plano. This is the third eSports lab the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County has opened.

The facility was revealed at the Plano Boys & Girls Club at the end of February and was funded by the Truist Foundation.

The organization said this is an effort to improve its commitment to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programs.

According to Club officials, “This facility in Plano will provide opportunities for hundreds of youth that walk through our blue doors. BGCCC is grateful for corporate partners who believe all youth deserve brighter futures.”