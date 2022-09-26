DALLAS (KDAF) — This past Saturday, Sept. 24, would have been the late Botham Jean’s birthday and to celebrate his life, more than 500 people showed up to the Botham Jean Foundation’s Red Tie Gala.

The third annual Red Tie event took place at the Renaissance Hotel in Dallas featuring a VIP reception, dinner, entertainment, an auction, and a special presentation.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams hosted the VIP Reception prior to the Gala.

Panel members included:

Dr. Renee Hornbuckle – originally from Arkansas, she is a pastor and specializes in helping and healing people.

– originally from Arkansas, she is a pastor and specializes in helping and healing people. Crystal Mason – Made Headlines back in 2016, when she was sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally casted a ballot that wasn’t even counted. She’s still fighting to overturn her conviction.

Made Headlines back in 2016, when she was sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally casted a ballot that wasn’t even counted. She’s still fighting to overturn her conviction. Attorney Ben Crump – Nationally recognized as a trial lawyer for justice, representing some of the most famous cases like Botham Jean, George Floyd, & Ahmaud Arbery.

– Nationally recognized as a trial lawyer for justice, representing some of the most famous cases like Botham Jean, George Floyd, & Ahmaud Arbery. Miles Davis – Student at the Barack Obama Leadership Academy in Dallas …..was the winner of last year’s oratorical contest

– Student at the Barack Obama Leadership Academy in Dallas …..was the winner of last year’s oratorical contest Traelon Rodgers – this Arlington native is the former President of the NAACP and was the youngest person elected as a nation officer of the NAACP.

