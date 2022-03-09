DALLAS (KDAF) — “So many of you have asked! The English version of “The Great Nowitzki” by @tpletzinger is finally here!” That’s a tweet from Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki on Wednesday morning letting his millions of followers know that the book, The Great Nowitzki, is now available in English.

The book, The Great Nowitzki Basketball and the Meaning of Life, was written by author Thomas Pletzinger. Pletzinger is an award-winning German novelist, sportswriter and a huge fan of the game of basketball.

The book is described as, “A journey into the mindset of a historic basketball superstar, and the importance of his landmark career.” You can check out the English version of the book here.

Picture via Dirk Nowitzki’s Twitter, @swish41