DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has announced a summer travel discount that may encourage you to take that much-needed vacation.

If you purchase a ticket now through June 9 for a qualifying flight you could get 40% off base fares for late summer and fall travel (Aug. 16 to Nov. 5) of this year.

Officials say that you can get this discount by using promo code FALL40 when completing your purchase on Southwest.com. Discounts are applied before government taxes and fees.

“We’re thrilled to offer our Customers a substantial discount on our low fares for flights as soon as late summer and into the fall,” Bill Tierney, Southwest Airlines Vice President of Marketing & Digital Experience, said in a news release. “This discount on Southwest flights will help make travel more affordable and easier for Customers — giving them a great low fare along with two free checked bags, and no change or cancellation fees. All of that coupled with our legendary Hospitality adds up to a great deal.”