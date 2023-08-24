The above video is an unrelated promotional video.

DALLAS (KDAF) — BBQ connoisseurs, Bone Daddy’s House of Smoke, is gearing up to collaborate with The Ticket to present ‘Donnie’s DFW Domino Classic’ Tournament on Friday, Sept. 1. Hosted at Bone Daddy’s Spring Valley location, this event will be a domino enthusiast’s delight.

The tournament will be broadcast live from Bone Daddy’s in three thrilling shows:

Morning Kick-off : 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Afternoon Showdown : 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Grand Finale: 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

There is a chance to win money and prizes whether you want to participate in person or remotely. A chance to win a brand-new SUV is also available with the purchase of a raffle ticket; the winner will be announced on Sept. 2.

What makes this even more special is that proceeds will go towards supporting AT LAST!, an innovative program dedicated to aiding underprivileged elementary school children. By providing tutoring, enrichment activities, and more after school, AT LAST! aims to make a meaningful impact.

Don’t miss out on the fun – register for the virtual tournament here and for the in-person tournament here . The in-person event will take place on Sept. 2 at Red Bird Mall, 3662 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. Join The Ticket in supporting a great cause while indulging in Bone Daddy’s extensive happy hour menu available throughout the day.