DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Carolina franchise Bojangles will soon be available throughout Texas, including Dallas.

Bojangles released the cities in which they plan to open their shops, with the first two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The food chain has been around since the late 1970s and is well known for its Cajun chicken and buttermilk biscuits.

Residents in DFW will get a chance to be among the first to try Bojangles in spring 2023.

You will get a chance to try dishes like Bo’s Chicken Sandwiches, mac and cheese, and also their sweet desserts.

Bojangles officials said their planning to open 21 restaurants around Texas including another location in Frisco.