DALLAS (KDAF) — The city of Northlake in Denton County has issued a boil water notice, for all Northlake residents north of FM 1171, excluding the Canyon Falls subdivision.

According to the city’s Facebook post, a contractor hit a line at the Harvest pump station and the storage tank was drained.

All customers should boil their water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.) The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled

for two minutes.

Public water officials will notify customers when the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Go here to read the full notice.